Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment

By Stetson Miller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is threatening to hold up the National Defense Authorization Act if the bill does not include his amendment that would expand compensation for victims of radiation exposure from the federal government’s atomic bomb tests.

“If the House and Senate leadership take this out of the defense bill after it’s passed the Senate, I’m going to do everything I can to kill the defense bill,” said Sen. Hawley.

The amendment would give money to people who were victims of U.S. radiation testing, including those who were downwind from Los Alamos and the Trinity atomic bomb testing sites in New Mexico and for people who were exposed to radioactive waste in Saint Louis’s contaminated Coldwater Creek.

The legislation passed the senate this summer but Senator Hawley is concerned that Congressional leaders could strip the provision from the bill during backdoor sessions.

“If this comes out of a back room and they’ve taken out what we voted for and they’ve taken out support for the people of Missouri, I’m going to do everything I can to kill that bill,” he said.

