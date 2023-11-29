Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with a gunfire incident at a Davenport apartment building.

Davenport officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the 1600 block of West 29th Street and determined that a physical disturbance escalated into shots being fired, police said.

No damage or injuries were reported. As a precautionary measure, while police responded, Williams Intermediate School and Adams Elementary School were placed on lockdown.

Police said the incident was unrelated to either school.

The boy was charged with going armed with intent, assault with a deadly weapon, and minor in possession of a firearm, and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

