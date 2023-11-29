Top Iowa winter getaways, events according to tourism experts

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whether if you’re into a day trip or a weekend getaway during this festive (and wintry) time of year, there are so many great Christmas and season events and winter destinations or activities across the state of Iowa.

Jessica O’Riley, Travel Iowa, features winter getaway itineraries in the first segment and winter events and activities are highlighted in the following interview.

For additional tourism information or ideas, visit Travel Iowa’s website. Subscribe to the Travel Iowa newsletter at https://www.traveliowa.com/newsletter/signup/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Mercer County Ambulance Committee
Mercer County ambulance committee
Decision 2023
Recount underway in Pleasant Valley School Board 6-vote win
After controversy surrounding plans to sell DeWitt Park for a proposed supportive housing...
Clinton moves forward with supportive housing project, selling DeWitt Park
Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning
Crews responded to Galesburg fire Tuesday
A man wanted in Rock Island County man was arrested on Wednesday, police say.
Police: Wanted man arrested in Rock Island