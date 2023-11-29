Townsquare Media: Guess the Gender’ donation drive
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - B100′s Connor Kenny and his wife Ellie Kenny join Morgan to talk about an exciting announcement for the Kenny family and details for B100′s Gender Reveal Donation Drive.
- What? Guess the gender by donating toys, supplies
- Where? B100 Studios- 1229 Brady Street, Davenport, Iowa
- When? 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 15
- How? Donations benefit Community Health Care
