Townsquare Media: Guess the Gender’ donation drive

B100′s Connor Kenny and his wife Ellie Kenny join Morgan to talk about an exciting announcement for the Kenny family.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - B100′s Connor Kenny and his wife Ellie Kenny join Morgan to talk about an exciting announcement for the Kenny family and details for B100′s Gender Reveal Donation Drive.

‘Guess the Gender’ donation drive

  • What? Guess the gender by donating toys, supplies
  • Where? B100 Studios- 1229 Brady Street, Davenport, Iowa
  • When? 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 15
  • How? Donations benefit Community Health Care

