Urological Associates highlights men’s health issues, important screenings

Urological Associates highlights men’s health issues, important screenings
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A group of Quad Cities’ physicians wants to shine a light on the myriad urological health issues with which men can suffer--including incontinence, erectile dysfunction, BPH, and Peyronies disease during the month of “Movember”.

Dr. Matthew Bream, Urological Associates, PC, discusses the many conditions treated in both men and women at their local practice.

For more information, visit the practice online at https://www.urologyqc.com/ or call 563-359-1641. The business is located at 3319 Spring Street # 202, Davenport.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

some of the cards will be delivered to the V.A. hospital, and some will be mailed to active...
Muscatine County Fair Princess spreads holiday joy to service members
Some of the cards will be delivered to the V.A. hospital, and some will be mailed to active...
Christmas cards
As the temperature drops, so does the air pressure in your tires
Colder temperatures means it’s time to check your tires
Fire officials in the Quad Cities are reminding people in the community to keep safety in mind...
Fire prevention tips to remember when using a space heater
Fire prevention tips to remember when using a space heater
Fire prevention tips to remember when using a space heater