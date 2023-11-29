Urological Associates highlights men’s health issues, important screenings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A group of Quad Cities’ physicians wants to shine a light on the myriad urological health issues with which men can suffer--including incontinence, erectile dysfunction, BPH, and Peyronies disease during the month of “Movember”.

Dr. Matthew Bream, Urological Associates, PC, discusses the many conditions treated in both men and women at their local practice.

For more information, visit the practice online at https://www.urologyqc.com/ or call 563-359-1641. The business is located at 3319 Spring Street # 202, Davenport.

