Warmer Wednesday ahead of more wintry weather on Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are in for a breezy, but warmer day in the QCA with most areas climbing back to the 30s and 40s this afternoon. This will be the start of a milder stretch of weather that looks to continue into next week. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Thursday ahead of the next system that could bring a minor chance for rain/snow on Friday morning SE of the QC. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 40s and a chance of rain by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 45º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 26º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 44º.

