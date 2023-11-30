1 injured in collision with semi-tractor in Henry County

NEW LONDON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured when a compact SUV collided with a semi-tractor on Highway 34 outside of New London Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Robert Johnson of New London was driving a Nissan Kick on 260th Street and did not yield to traffic on Highway 34. He drove into the path of James Prottsman of Mount Pleasant who was westbound on 34 in a Western Star semi-tractor, deputies said.

A passenger of the Kick was injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Johnson was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.

