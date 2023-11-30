Breaking down types of winter precipitation

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Temperatures at the surface and thousands of feet above our head have a big impact on different types of precipitation we see during the winter months.

When clouds form, water vapor condenses onto tiny particles within the cloud, known as cloud condensation nuclei. This leads to the development of ice crystals which is why all precipitation starts out as snow.

As the snow falls through warmer air, it melts and if the entire layer of air to the ground is above freezing, the precipitation will stay rain.

If there is a shallow layer of below freezing temperatures on the ground, the rain does not have time to switch over to snow or sleet, so it falls as rain but freezes on contact. This is how freezing rain forms.

It’s also possible to have freezing rain when temperatures are in the 20s, as long as there is a deep enough layer of above freezing temperatures several thousand feet above the ground.

Sleet forms when the snow falls through a shallow layer of warm air, then hits the below freezing air and refreezes into ice pellets as they fall to the ground.

If the entire atmosphere is below freezing, it all stays snow.

