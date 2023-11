DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp discusses the results of CASI’s 15th annual Hat Bash as well as several upcoming December events.

Kopp says a total of $150,000 was raised at the Hat Bash.

CASI information:

Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Phone: 563-386-7477

Website: CASISeniors.org

