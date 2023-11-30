Country artist Ian Munsick coming to Davenport

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 30.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rising western country music artist, recognized as one of Spotify’s ‘Hot Country Artists To Watch’ will be making a stop in Davenport at a newly renovated and re-opened music venue at the beginning of 2024.

Ian Munsick will be bringing his ‘Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour’ to the Capitol Theater, 330 West 3rd Street, on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m., according to First Fleet Concerts. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Munsick is known for hits like “Long Live Cowgirls”, “Horses Are Faster”, “Long Haul” and “Cowboy Killer”.

On his tour stop, Munsick will be joined by Jake Worthington and Charlie Worsham, according to First Fleet Concerts.

For more information and ticket details, click here.

