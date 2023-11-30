CRIME STOPPERS: $20K reward to find who killed Corey Harrell

Have you seen them? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Nov. 30
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It has been five years since Corey Harrell was shot to death, and no arrests have been made yet.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find who killed Harrell. He was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2018.

Moline Police say if you have any information but haven’t said something, come forward now.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500 reward, and a private party is offering $17,500 — $20,000 for information that leads to arrests.

If you have information, call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is again asking for help finding who killed Corey Harrell. There is a $20,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of those responsible for the death of the 22-year-old.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

