DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Keith Debacker is wanted by Davenport Police for OWI 3rd Offense.

The 53-year-old Debacker is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He is also wanted for driving while his license was denied or revoked and for interference with official acts, bodily harm.

Keith Debacker is wanted by Davenport Police warrant on a OWI third offense charge. (KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

