CRIME STOPPERS: Pair steal $380 of liquor from CVS

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are trying to identify two women who stole more than $380 worth of liquor from a Moline CVS.

Police say that while the woman dressed in black distracted a store clerk, the other woman grabbed liquor and hid it under her dress on Oct. 24 at 7:45 p.m. She walked out of store without paying, and the pair drove off in a white sports car.

Anyone who recognizes the women are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Moline Police are searching for two women who stole more than $380 worth of liquor from a CVS. (KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

