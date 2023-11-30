CRIME STOPPERS: Pair steal $380 of liquor from CVS

Have you seen them? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Nov. 30
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are trying to identify two women who stole more than $380 worth of liquor from a Moline CVS.

Police say that while the woman dressed in black distracted a store clerk, the other woman grabbed liquor and hid it under her dress on Oct. 24 at 7:45 p.m. She walked out of store without paying, and the pair drove off in a white sports car.

Anyone who recognizes the women are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

