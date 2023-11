ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Angel Tovar is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on child pornography charges.

22-year-old Tovar is 5-foot9, 270 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Tovar is charged with three counts of child pornography.

Angel Tovar is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on child pornography charge. (KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

