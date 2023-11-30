Davenport opens third ALDI grocery store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ALDI grocery store is set to open a third Davenport location.

The new store is at 3463 W. Kimberly Road and will open Dec. 7. at 8:30a.m.

According to a media release, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI fan favorite products and a gift card as apart of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway.

Shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the Grand opening weekend from Dec. 7 to Dec 10, according to an ALDI spokesperson.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Heather McCarthy, Dwight regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 14 years and are excited to continue to offer Davenport residents an affordable way of shopping.”

