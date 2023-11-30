Davenport opens third ALDI grocery store

Fastcast Nov.29 p.m.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ALDI grocery store is set to open a third Davenport location.

The new store is at 3463 W. Kimberly Road and will open Dec. 7. at 8:30a.m.

According to a media release, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI fan favorite products and a gift card as apart of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway.

Shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the Grand opening weekend from Dec. 7 to Dec 10, according to an ALDI spokesperson.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Heather McCarthy, Dwight regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 14 years and are excited to continue to offer Davenport residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

The Moline Fire Department now has two new state-of-the-art fire trucks.
Moline Fire Department introduces red, black and gold state-of-the-art fire trucks
CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp discusses the results of CASI’s 15th annual Hat Bash.
Close Up With CASI: December Events
The Rock Island Milan School District addressed reported HVAC issues at the high school as...
Rock Island Milan School District addresses reports of HVAC issues
First Alert
First Alert Day Friday (December 1st) for a couple of rounds of Wintry Mix