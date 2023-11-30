Festive Aledo Holly Days begins Friday

The annual downtown event will run Dec. 1-2
Aledo Holly Days to be held this weekend
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALDEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The 18th Annual Holly Days in downtown Aledo is set to launch on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2. This two-day fest is filled with plenty of activities for the entire family.

Dec. 1 will feature events from 5 to 8 p.m. including the ever-popular Electric Parade at 5:30 p.m., pictures with Santa Clause, kids’ activities, vendor pop-ups, local shops stocked with goodies, local restaurants ready to serve, along with the City of Aledo big tree lighting. WRMJ also has trees in the park.

The Hot Chocolate Hustle will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 2 which will also be an additional day of shopping at pop-up vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will also be a wonderful opportunity for shoppers and diners to support local small businesses.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

