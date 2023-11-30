First Alert Day Friday (December 1st) for a couple of rounds of Wintry Mix

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A complicated storm system will move into and through the QCA Friday with the potential for multiple waves of rain, ice and snow. First of all it should be said that the forecast could certainly change before the arrival of the system Friday morning in terms of where and what will fall, and how much and when! That said, it now looks as if the Friday morning commute could begin with some sleet of freezing rain, and a bit of snow from southeast Iowa, through the Metro QC and into North Central Illinois.

Snow will accompany any ice with generally light amounts of both, but since it will land during rush hour the impacts could be significant.

After things calm down past the morning hours another wave of snow and some rain will move through the area during the evening through very early Saturday morning.

We stress that this bears watching and will need to be further tracked as each of our multiple weather models are indicating that this will arrive, but the specifics of where everything will lay out, and just how much of what falls is still very different. So, we urge you to stay tuned to later forecasts which will hopefully see more agreement between weather models, if you need to be out Friday morning or evening.

