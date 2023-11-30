Galesburg girls basketball coach nears 1,000 career wins

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - For the last 46 years, Evan Massey has led the Galesburg girls’ varsity basketball team.

“You can always rely on him. He’s always there to help you if you have questions. He can always answer your questions in some way. He’s always sacrificing himself to get us in the gym and helping us become a better team,” said Kiarra Kilgore, a Galesburg senior.

Massey is synonymous with winning. Following Galesburg’s win over Washington on Nov. 28, Massey has 998 career victories, but he’s quick to pass the spotlight to others.

“I think what has helped me a lot is developing relationships with coaches here in Galesburg and coaches around Illinois where you use them to learn and pick their brains,” Massey said.

With each game, Massey isn’t just focused on winning but also on helping his players grow off the court as well.

“He has that timing, and he knows when to say the right thing at the right time, and what to say to kind of flip that switch and get the girls going, or to calm them down,” said Lexi Demott, A Galesburg assistant coach who used to play for Massey. “I couldn’t be more thankful to have a role model to look up to as a coach and as a person.”

“[Coach Massey] has helped form me into the player I am today, and he’s helped build my confidence over the years,” said Alexis Edgerson, a Galesburg senior.

While coach Galesburg, Evan Massey has coached multiple generations of athletes.

“It’s an exciting thing as a coach because you have a perspective, you remember what the mother was like as a player and now have an opportunity to coach their child,” Massey said.

“I think it’s pretty cool that he’s been in this program a really long time and he’s built an entire program throughout the years,” said Addison Peck, a Galesburg senior. “I think he’s made a really big impact in the community.”

“He’s a very known person to citizens in Galesburg,” said Antonia Kisler, a Galesburg senior. “Everybody knows he has a good program, and everyone knows he’s going to do well every year that he coaches.”

Massey isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“I’m proud of what our program has been able to do,” Massey said. Successful teams are focused on the process of making sure you compete, working to improve, and developing teamwork.”

Galesburg hosts Moline on Nov. 30 at 7:00.

