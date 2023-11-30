Glam to fun holiday fashion show

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s show features a three-part holiday fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as models show off clothing from two retailers. The fashion choices reflect the current styles appropriate for at-home, work, or party holiday gatherings.

Participating retailers include

Dillards, NorthPark Mall, Davenport

Brick and Motor Boutique, Rock Island

Maxx Models and Talent is located at Renwick Mansion at 901 Tremont, Davenport. To contact the agency, call 563-359-5005 or visit the website at http://maxxmodels.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.