Glam to fun holiday fashion show

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s show features a three-part holiday fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as models show off clothing from two retailers. The fashion choices reflect the current styles appropriate for at-home, work, or party holiday gatherings.

Participating retailers include

  • Dillards, NorthPark Mall, Davenport
  • Brick and Motor Boutique, Rock Island

Maxx Models and Talent is located at Renwick Mansion at 901 Tremont, Davenport. To contact the agency, call 563-359-5005 or visit the website at http://maxxmodels.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building

Latest News

ALDI grocery store has opened its third Davenport location.
Davenport opens third ALDI grocery store
Maxx Models during PSL 2023 holiday fashion show.
Holiday glam fashion show Part 3
Family Credit Union offering holiday specials to help with seasonal costs.
Holiday benefits from Family Credit Union
Family Credit Union offering holiday specials to help with seasonal costs.
Family Credit Union holiday season specials