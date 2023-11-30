Holiday benefits from The Family Credit Union

Family Credit Union holiday season specials
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The holiday season is upon us and with it usually comes a flurry of expenses associated with gift shopping, travel, or hosting festive gatherings. The Family Credit Union is committed to helping people make the most of this special time with a range of exclusive offers and holiday benefits designed to ease financial burden.

The Family Credit Union is currently offering the following:

  • Credit Card Purchases at 4.99%
  • Holiday Loans at 8.99%
  • Skip a Payment on Consumer Loans
  • No-Fee Visa Gift Cards

The Family Credit Union is dedicated to empowering customers to make the most of the holiday season and beyond.

Find a location near you here.

For more information, visit the financial institution online at https://www.familycu.com/ or call 563-388-8328.

