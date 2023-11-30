Humility Homes and Services hosts annual ‘Holiday Giving Program’ to help those in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Some families struggle this time of year to provide Christmas gifts to the ones they love. To help with this, Humility Homes and Services is holding its annual Holiday Giving Program to ensure those in need have the Christmas they want.

Until Dec. 9 , the organization is asking the community to donate Walmart gift cards and to become donors to help buy any wish list items for the people within their programs.

“We allow people to fill out a needs list. and it is a wish list for the kids and these families that puts what they want, what their favorite things are some things that they might need, such as coats and hats. and then it allows companies and individuals in our community to pledge and adopt those families to purchase those items for them to have a great holiday,” said Josh Graves, Director of marketing and development.

Graves says the Holiday Giving Program is important because a lot of people who use their services are transitioning into safe and stable housing.

“They’re really focused on getting furniture and getting these different things for the house. and sometimes the holidays really fall through for people that are in the most need,” said Graves.

The Humility Homes and Services staff says so far 52 people have donated 200 gift cards and decided to help 150 kids get their wish list items. Graves says the generosity goes a long way.

“I really got to see some of the families that have put in these wish lists and I know they’re excited. meant before we even let them know that that they weren’t being able to get these presents was, was amazing. so it’s good to see the enthusiasm and the excitement on their faces alone,” said Graves.

Humility Homes and Services says they will take last-minute donations at their sip and shop event on Dec. 9. It will happen from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at their Fresh Start Center on Fillmore Street in Davenport.

Those interested in donating can find more information on humilityhomes.org.

