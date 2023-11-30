Massey nears 1,000 career wins

Massey nears 1,000 career wins
By Evan Denton
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - For the last 46 years, Evan Massey has led the Galesburg girls’ varsity basketball team.

“You can always rely on him. He’s always there to help you if you have questions. He can always answer your questions in some way. He’s always sacrificing himself to get us in the gym and helping us become a better team,” said Kiarra Kilgore, a Galesburg senior.

Massey is synonymous with winning. Following Galesburg’s win over Washington on Nov. 28, Massey has 998 career victories, but he’s quick to pass the spotlight to others.

“I think what has helped me a lot is developing relationships with coaches here in Galesburg and coaches around Illinois where you use them to learn and pick their brains,” Massey said.

With each game, Massey isn’t just focused on winning but also on helping his players grow off the court as well.

“He has that timing, and he knows when to say the right thing at the right time, and what to say to kind of flip that switch and get the girls going, or to calm them down,” said Lexi Demott, A Galesburg assistant coach who used to play for Massey. “I couldn’t be more thankful to have a role model to look up to as a coach and as a person.”

“[Coach Massey] has helped form me into the player I am today, and he’s helped build my confidence over the years,” said Alexis Edgerson, a Galesburg senior.

While coach Galesburg, Evan Massey has coached multiple generations of athletes.

“It’s an exciting thing as a coach because you have a perspective, you remember what the mother was like as a player and now have an opportunity to coach their child,” Massey said.

“I think it’s pretty cool that he’s been in this program a really long time and he’s built an entire program throughout the years,” said Addison Peck, a Galesburg senior. “I think he’s made a really big impact in the community.”

“He’s a very known person to citizens in Galesburg,” said Antonia Kisler, a Galesburg senior. “Everybody knows he has a good program, and everyone knows he’s going to do well every year that he coaches.”

Massey isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“I’m proud of what our program has been able to do,” Massey said. Successful teams are focused on the process of making sure you compete, working to improve, and developing teamwork.”

Galesburg hosts Moline on Nov. 30 at 7:00.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Pleasant Valley is one of six local QCA high schools competing at the Iowa high school dance...
Six QCA high school dance teams head to state championship
High School Basketball: November 28th
High School Basketball: Nov. 28
Rock Falls, IL
Alleman dominant in road matchup with Rock Falls
Sterling, IL
Sterling Newman, Sherrard pick up early season TRAC victories