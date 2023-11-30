Moline Fire Department introduces red, black and gold state-of-the-art fire trucks

The Moline Fire Department now has two new state-of-the-art fire trucks.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department now has two new state-of-the-art fire trucks.

The two new trucks are replacing two of MFD’s old trucks that were 20-years-old, and the department says these new trucks will be more dependable and reliable than the older ones.

The new trucks are red, gold and black, which Moline’s fire chief says is intended to be a fun twist on a classic paint scheme.

“We wanted to kind of change the look of them and maybe add some excitement, not only to the firefighters, but the citizens,” said Moline Fire Chief Steve Regenwether. “I think what we’ve seen through our social media presence is how welcomed that has been.”

The two trucks cost about $1.3 million, according to MFD. A third truck will be coming in 2025.

