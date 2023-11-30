Moline Fire Department introduces state-of-the-art fire trucks

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department now has two new state-of-the-art fire trucks.

The new trucks are replacing two of the fire department’s old trucks that were 20 years old. The department said the trucks will be more dependable than the older ones.

The new trucks are red, gold and black, which Moline Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said is intended to be a fun twist on a classic paint scheme.

“We wanted to kind of change the look of them and maybe add some excitement, not only to the firefighters, but the citizens,” he said.“I think what we’ve seen through our social media presence is how welcomed that has been.”

The trucks cost about $1.3 million, according to the chief. A third truck will be coming in 2025.

