Moline Parks and Recreation chooses new name for swimming pool

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 30.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, ILL (KWQC) - The Moline Parks and Recreation Department has renamed their public swimming pool.

According to officials, the Riverside Family Aquatic Center has been renamed to the Riverside Riverslide.

The pool was renamed to celebrate the 6.8 million dollars worth of upgrades and improvements.

According to a spokesperson, as of Nov. 30, the construction is still on schedule for a reopening date of May 2024.

According to officials, the project includes three new water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter and family restrooms.

To stay up to date on the construction, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building

Latest News

Have you seen them? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Nov. 30.
Have you seen them? Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Nov. 30
ALDI grocery store has opened its third Davenport location.
Davenport opens third ALDI grocery store
Ian Munsick Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour coming to Davenport.
Country artist Ian Munsick coming to Davenport
Unity Point Health Express Care clinic
Urgent care services available at UnityPoint Health