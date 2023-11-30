Moline Parks and Recreation chooses new name for swimming pool

MOLINE, ILL (KWQC) - The Moline Parks and Recreation Department has renamed their public swimming pool.

According to officials, the Riverside Family Aquatic Center has been renamed to the Riverside Riverslide.

The pool was renamed to celebrate the 6.8 million dollars worth of upgrades and improvements.

According to a spokesperson, as of Nov. 30, the construction is still on schedule for a reopening date of May 2024.

According to officials, the project includes three new water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter and family restrooms.

