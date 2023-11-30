More winter weather on the way Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will get one more day in the mid 40s before yet another winter system impacts the QCA on Friday. A First Alert Day is in effect for Friday as a rain/wintry mix system will arrive around sunrise before changing over to snow that will quickly lead to wet accumulations of snow or ice. At this time the amounts are tough to pinpoint, but it appears roads will be impacted by the afternoon/evening commute. Any accumulations that we do get will melt over the weekend as warmer temps arrive Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Breezy and partly sunny. High: 47º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 27º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix. High: 38º.

