More winter weather on the way Friday

Could see a few rounds of wintry mixes, ahead
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will get one more day in the mid 40s before yet another winter system impacts the QCA on Friday. A First Alert Day is in effect for Friday as a rain/wintry mix system will  arrive around sunrise before changing over to snow that will quickly lead to wet accumulations of snow or ice. At this time the amounts are tough to pinpoint, but it appears roads will be impacted by the afternoon/evening commute. Any accumulations that we do get will melt over the weekend as warmer temps arrive Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Breezy and partly sunny. High: 47º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 27º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix. High: 38º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More melting Thursday ahead of more wintry weather on Friday
Wintry mix of rain and a little snow possible Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Warmer Wednesday ahead of more wintry weather on Friday
Sunny today, snow Friday?
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Back to the 40s Wednesday