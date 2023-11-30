A new Catholic School breaks ground in Bettendorf

Adapting to community changes, principal says
Established in 1919, Lourdes Catholic School’s Principal says the school has outgrown its current space
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Catholic school is being built in Bettendorf, and it’s the first Catholic school to be built in Scott County in nearly 60 years.

Located at Criswell Street and Hopewell Avenue, site work for the new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School began last month.

“The new location will be in a growing neighborhood with many younger families and children who may have an interest in walking to school. So, I think that will make a difference,” said Katie Selden, Principal of Lourdes Catholic School.

Established in 1919, Lourdes Catholic School’s Principal says the school has outgrown its current space.

“It was about three to five years ago when we had the assessment done to figure out should we work with our current building and fix it, or does the cost outweigh starting over, and that decision was made then to start over with a new building.”

“so much of our learning that happens nowadays is collaborative. So having the space to work together in groups is very important. Having the space to spread out and grow with our technology is also very important,” added Selden.

Selden says the growing enrollment has created a need for new space.

“We had a huge increase in enrollment this year. So, we had a 24% jump in enrollment. There will be room for 540 students, birth through grade eight. Once this is done, which right now we are facility of 255 k-8, and we have 130 preschoolers or 90 preschoolers. So, we’re talking 345 students now and jumping up to 542.”

The new school will offer comprehensive educational services and major facility upgrades.

“We’ll continue to have our kindergarten through eighth grade programming to classrooms per grade level. We will also continue to have preschool St. John Vianney and Lourdes preschool will both come together,” said Selden.

“The two churches will combine preschool so we’ll have a number will essentially double the number of preschoolers that we currently have in our building.”

“For the new school we’re gonna have soft playground, so if we fall down we don’t get scrapes” said Eloise Berneking, a Kindergartener at Lourdes Catholic School.

Students have also expressed their excitement about the new school.

“I don’t think I’ll be there to expeerience but my younger sibilings will, and they’re pretty excited about,” said Molly Reilly, seventh grade student, at Lourdes Catholic School.

The new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School, with a total cost of $44.2 million, is set to open in Fall 2025.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Crews responded to a house fire in Moline.
Crews respond to Moline house fire
Established in 1919, Lourdes Catholic School’s Principal says the school has outgrown its...
New Catholic School Breaks Ground in Bettendorf
Grants were awarded for Illinois recreational trail projects to help provide safe places for...
Grants awarded for Illinois recreational trail projects
Pritzker said in a media release that this improvement will result in a smoother, safer ride...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker in Rock Island Wednesday