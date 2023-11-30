A new Catholic School breaks ground in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Catholic school is being built in Bettendorf, and it’s the first Catholic school to be built in Scott County in nearly 60 years.

Located at Criswell Street and Hopewell Avenue, site work for the new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School began last month.

“The new location will be in a growing neighborhood with many younger families and children who may have an interest in walking to school. So, I think that will make a difference,” said Katie Selden, Principal of Lourdes Catholic School.

Established in 1919, Lourdes Catholic School’s Principal says the school has outgrown its current space.

“It was about three to five years ago when we had the assessment done to figure out should we work with our current building and fix it, or does the cost outweigh starting over, and that decision was made then to start over with a new building.”

“so much of our learning that happens nowadays is collaborative. So having the space to work together in groups is very important. Having the space to spread out and grow with our technology is also very important,” added Selden.

Selden says the growing enrollment has created a need for new space.

“We had a huge increase in enrollment this year. So, we had a 24% jump in enrollment. There will be room for 540 students, birth through grade eight. Once this is done, which right now we are facility of 255 k-8, and we have 130 preschoolers or 90 preschoolers. So, we’re talking 345 students now and jumping up to 542.”

The new school will offer comprehensive educational services and major facility upgrades.

“We’ll continue to have our kindergarten through eighth grade programming to classrooms per grade level. We will also continue to have preschool St. John Vianney and Lourdes preschool will both come together,” said Selden.

“The two churches will combine preschool so we’ll have a number will essentially double the number of preschoolers that we currently have in our building.”

“For the new school we’re gonna have soft playground, so if we fall down we don’t get scrapes” said Eloise Berneking, a Kindergartener at Lourdes Catholic School.

Students have also expressed their excitement about the new school.

“I don’t think I’ll be there to expeerience but my younger sibilings will, and they’re pretty excited about,” said Molly Reilly, seventh grade student, at Lourdes Catholic School.

The new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School, with a total cost of $44.2 million, is set to open in Fall 2025.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.