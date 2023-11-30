One injured after collision with semi-tractor in Henry County

NEW LONDON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County’s Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured after a compact SUV collided with a semi-tractor on Highway 34 outside of New London Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Robert Johnson of New London was driving a Nissan Kick on 260th Street and didn’t yield to traffic on Highway 34. He drove into the path of James Prottsman of Mount Pleasant who was westbound on 34 in a Western Star semi-tractor.

The sheriff’s office said a passenger of the Kick was injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene: The semi-tractor had disabling damage, and the Kick was considered a total loss.

Johnson was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.

