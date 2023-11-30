Rock Island to demolish vacant Klass buildings

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 30.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council voted Monday to demolish two buildings caught in a cycle of abandonment.

In a memo to the council, Community Economic Development director Miles Brainard said the neighboring buildings on 19th Street off 1st Avenue have been vacant for nearly 20 years.

In 2018, the north building at 1900 1st Ave. caught fire causing the roof to partially collapse. Water seeping into the walls has accelerated structural damage.

The triangle-shaped south building at 111 19th St. has been gradually collapsing in on itself with masonry falling out of the walls.

Between the two buildings was a railroad right of way.

Brainard said the city has worked with developers, but nothing has worked. The properties, known as the Klass Buildings, have deteriorated significantly and are a danger to people.

BJL Development LLC bought the buildings in 2020. After two years, Brainard said, redevelopment became less likely, and a building official deemed the buildings a danger.

The city erected fences around the properties in June and sued BJL to tear down the buildings.

Rock Island agreed to drop the suit after conditions of a settlement were met:

  • BJL will quit its deed and transfer the property to the city.
  • IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union will restructure the mortgage into a business loan that BJL must repay. Then BJL and the credit union will have no more involvement.
  • Rock Island will proceed with demolition.

The next step is for the city to hire a contractor. The city hopes to have the site cleared before winter weather.

The expected cost is $150,000-$175,000 and will be paid for with Locks TIF.

