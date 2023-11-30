Rock Island Milan School District addresses reports of HVAC issues

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Milan School District addressed reported HVAC issues at the high school as well as several elementary schools during Tuesday evening’s school board meeting. Concerns were brought to the district’s attention by concerned parents, students and staff.

Interim Superintendent Alan Boucher addressed the board and parents by acknowledging the heating issues saying that he has been in contact with repair staff at various times, some as early as 6:30 a.m. for the known HVAC issues due to the older infrastructure, Boucher cited. He said Tuesday was absolutely no different from that.

Boucher stressed that him and his colleagues do not support their staff and students being in conditions of 50 degrees and 60 degrees in classrooms during the winter months.

“Some of the numbers were in the high 50s, low 60s, one room was 68 degrees, and one room was 49.6 degrees,” said Boucher. “That room was empty, but it was kind of striking how cold it was. That’s not good and that’s not what we want because kids can’t learn optimally when they’re cold, and the same would go true if it were extreme heat.”

According to Boucher there are a number of factors contributing to the problem including that the high school is a large building that has had additions over time that make for a very complicated HVAC system.

There is a central boiler that heats most of the building that works fine and fires up and heats water, explained Boucher. But that’s where the problems starts, with the “fire eye” that needs to be replaced, as well as other issues, like controls.

Boucher says they’re even had their maintenance director come in at 3 a.m. to turn the boiler on in hopes that this would help warm the building faster, but it did not work as planned.

However, Boucher says these are the types of measures they’re going through to try to address and resolve the issue.

According to Boucher, now the boiler will be kept on all night long and monitored to try to distribute heat throughout the building.

There are also HVAC teams that are out at the school daily working to fix the problem, Boucher said.

“As you know, in a district this size with 14 buildings and some of them are getting close to being 100-years-old that you’re going to have HVAC problems frequently, but it just seems like the last week or so its been a very unusually high number of problems,” explained Boucher. “We do care and we want you to know that there are a lot of people who are working very hard and diligently... I want to assure you it’s not falling on deaf ears.”

Boucher concluded by saying they’re hopeful to see big improvements soon.

TV6 has reached out to the district. We will continue to provide you updates online and on-air as they are made available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.