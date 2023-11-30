Seniors must register Thursday for ‘Tis the Season

On Sunday Bettendorf is hosting ‘Tis the Season, a free holiday event put on specifically for seniors.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The deadline to sign up for Bettendorf’s ‘Tis the Season event is Thursday.

The city’s free holiday event is put for seniors 60 and older in the Quad Cities at the Waterfront Convention Center on Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m.

It includes live entertainment from bands, choirs, dancers and more. The city’s staff will serve refreshment.

Registration is required: call (563) 344-4113 or go to www.bettendorf.org/TisTheSeason.

