Six QCA high school dance teams head to state championship

DAVENPORT and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - This weekend six QCA high school dance teams will be competing in the country’s largest high school dance team competition.

Pleasant Valley, Davenport Central and Bettendorf are three of those six Quad City high school teams competing at the Iowa High School State Championships and all three schools have one goal in common, to bring home a state title.

The three area dance teams are all heading to state with all different routes.

“When we perform at the Wells Fargo Arena, it is a surreal experience and all our fans are there,” said Pleasant Valley junior co-captain Clare Tinsman. “We’re super thankful to have amazing parents and coaches and a hype squad that comes out to support us for this big event. So it is so mind blowing to have such a big audience and get to perform it. There’s truly no other performance like it.”

For Pleasant Valley, they’re searching for their 15th state title.

“Last year, we did lose a lot of different seniors that were super talented,” said Pleasant Valley senior captain Maci Quam. “But this year, everyone has held their own and really pushed outside of practice as well in order to become better. And I know that we’ve all put in so much work, and as a team, we’re super strong.”

Nearby at Bettendorf High School, the Goldusters have a much smaller team than they had in previous years.

“Since we are a smaller team, like we’re all really, really close, and they’re like my best friends,” said Golduster senior co-captain Ava Harrington. “So I have friends on other dance teams that are massive, and they don’t even know all of each other, but since we have such a small group of girls, we’re really tight knit and I love it.”

The smaller dance team has brought the Goldusters closer than ever.

“It’s really special because with a small team, you have that really close knit bond, it’s so much easier to get closer to everybody,” said Golduster senior co-captain Olivia Cavazos. “I feel like I know everyone really personally this year, which is really special.”

The Davenport Central Blues Dance Team only has two new dancers.

“We all come from very different like dance backgrounds,” said Blue Devils junior Trey Gordon. “Like I came from a primarily ballet dance background, and there’s some people who come from competition who’ve been competing since they were like two. So being able to come together and like just compete as one is just the best thing.”

No matter the results, the Blue Devils are proud of their team.

“It’s a moment for me and my team to kind of shine and show what we bring and be competitors because we are all incredibly strong,” said Blue Devils sophomore Maddison Thornton. “We have good coaches that you know, lead us through that, so I think it just means showing what we’ve worked for.”

The other three local schools competing are Davenport North, Davenport West, and Assumption.

The championships feature 251 high school teams and the competition starts on Thursday and ends on Friday.

