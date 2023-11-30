Teen injured in Jo Davies County crash

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A teen was inured in a crash Wednesday night in rural Stockton.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Wednesday at approximately 9:52 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries on East Townsend Road, just east of South Stockton Road in rural Stockton, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office. The driver was the single occupant of a blue 2020 Chevrolet Equinox that was travelling westbound on East Townsend Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and entered the ditch.

The vehicle went through a fence before hitting a tree on the north side of the roadway and coming to a rest, the media release stated.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the media release. Stockton Police, Ambulance and Fire assisted at the scene.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

