Teen injured in Jo Davies County crash

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 30.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A teen was inured in a crash Wednesday night in rural Stockton.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Wednesday at approximately 9:52 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries on East Townsend Road, just east of South Stockton Road in rural Stockton, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office. The driver was the single occupant of a blue 2020 Chevrolet Equinox that was travelling westbound on East Townsend Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and entered the ditch.

The vehicle went through a fence before hitting a tree on the north side of the roadway and coming to a rest, the media release stated.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the media release. Stockton Police, Ambulance and Fire assisted at the scene.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building

Latest News

Unity Point Health Express Care clinic
Urgent care services available at UnityPoint Health
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news...
Urgent care services available at UnityPoint Health
The Rock Island City Council voted to demolish two properties on 19th Avenue.
Rock Island to demolish vacant Klass buildings
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Major publisher sues state of Iowa over law banning books