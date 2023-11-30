Urgent care services available at UnityPoint Health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Most people know when there is a medical emergency and they need to go to the hospital. But when is it appropriate to visit an urgent care clinic? Trey Nygren, Physician Assistant with UnityPoint Health Clinic Express - Bett Plex explains the services they offer. They can test for viral infections, like COVID-19 or influenza, They can conduct x-rays to check for broken bones, but they don’t do blood work. Nygren says if it’s not an emergency, he recommends you visit your primary care physician. If you can’t get an appointment right away, or its after hours, the clinic is an option.

They do take walk-ins, but Nygren says you can also reserve an appointment online, so you don’t have to sit in the waiting room. The clinic is located by the TBK Bank center in northeast Bettendorf.

