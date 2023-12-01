2 injured on motorcycle while fleeing Iowa State Patrol

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol says a two people were injured on a motorcycle while fleeing police.

According to the crash report, 28-year-old Dayshaun Rias of Davenport was fleeing law enforcement on a Suzuki motorcycle at about 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Patrol said Rias failed to yield and hit a Dodge Dart at 2nd and Gaines streets.

Rias and passenger Jessica Brady, 26, who were on a Suzuki motorcycle, were taken to Genesis East with injuries.

The driver of the Dart, 25-year-old Ryan Harris of Davenport, was not injured.

Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Also responding to the crash was Davenport Police, Fire and Medic.

