2 injured on motorcycle while fleeing Iowa State Patrol

Fastcast for Friday, Dec. 1 (a.m.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol says a two people were injured on a motorcycle while fleeing police.

According to the crash report, 28-year-old Dayshaun Rias of Davenport was fleeing law enforcement on a Suzuki motorcycle at about 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Patrol said Rias failed to yield and hit a Dodge Dart at 2nd and Gaines streets.

Rias and passenger Jessica Brady, 26, who were on a Suzuki motorcycle, were taken to Genesis East with injuries.

The driver of the Dart, 25-year-old Ryan Harris of Davenport, was not injured.

Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Also responding to the crash was Davenport Police, Fire and Medic.

