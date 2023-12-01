Bishop Hill’s annual ‘Lucia Nights’ to be celebrated Dec. 8-9

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2023 Lucia Nights (Festival of Lights) celebration in Bishop Hill is happening Dec. 8-9 from 6 to 9 p.m. both evenings.

This Swedish tradition is based on a legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light. It beings with the Lighting of the Park Christmas tree at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. The public is invited to bring edible ornaments to hang on the tree. Around the village, each building will have a single candle in each and every window, and sidewalks will also be illuminated by candles. Restaurants are open both evenings. Special Christmas gifts will be on sale.

On both evenings, Bishop Hill will be hosting a wide variety of free Christmas activities including music, food, and more. One of the highlights will be an Old Fashioned Barn Dance at Colony School at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Krans Kafe will hosting horse-drawn carriage rides from 6 to 9 p.m. at a cost of $5 per person, but children under 1 will be free.

For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/695746535863095

