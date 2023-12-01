Bishop Hill’s annual ‘Lucia Nights’ to be celebrated Dec. 8-9

The Swedish Festival of Lights features a wide variety of free Christmas activities
Bishop Hill's Lucia Nights returns Dec. 8-9
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2023 Lucia Nights (Festival of Lights) celebration in Bishop Hill is happening Dec. 8-9 from 6 to 9 p.m. both evenings.

This Swedish tradition is based on a legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light. It beings with the Lighting of the Park Christmas tree at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. The public is invited to bring edible ornaments to hang on the tree. Around the village, each building will have a single candle in each and every window, and sidewalks will also be illuminated by candles. Restaurants are open both evenings. Special Christmas gifts will be on sale.

On both evenings, Bishop Hill will be hosting a wide variety of free Christmas activities including music, food, and more. One of the highlights will be an Old Fashioned Barn Dance at Colony School at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Krans Kafe will hosting horse-drawn carriage rides from 6 to 9 p.m. at a cost of $5 per person, but children under 1 will be free.

For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/695746535863095

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

Toiletries 4 Teens is a collection for area youth in response to Toys for Tots no longer...
Toiletries 4 Teens Christmas Giveawy
Toiletries 4 Teens is a collection for area youth in response to Toys for Tots no longer...
Toiletries 4 Teens
Lucia Nights in Bishop Hill, IL, is Dec. 8-9, 2023.
Bishop Hill's Lucia Nights returns Dec. 8-9
The Last Picture House, Davenport, IA
The Last Picture House to host grand opening Dec. 9