COVID ramping up in Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Hospitalizations for COVID are on the rise in the Quad-Cities, and health experts are again reminding people to take precautions as we head into the holidays.

As people move indoors and gather for holidays, UnityPoint Health-Trinity said there are precautions that people can take to stay safe, including regularly washing your hands and staying home when sick.

UPH also said emergency departments are not the place to check to see if you have COVID. They should be reserved for severe illness and traumatic injuries.

If symptoms are mild, UPH says to take an at-home test, contact your primary care provider or reserve your spot at a walk-in care site.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.