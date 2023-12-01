COVID ramping up in Quad Cities

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 30 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Hospitalizations for COVID are on the rise in the Quad-Cities, and health experts are again reminding people to take precautions as we head into the holidays.

As people move indoors and gather for holidays, UnityPoint Health-Trinity said there are precautions that people can take to stay safe, including regularly washing your hands and staying home when sick.

UPH also said emergency departments are not the place to check to see if you have COVID. They should be reserved for severe illness and traumatic injuries.

If symptoms are mild, UPH says to take an at-home test, contact your primary care provider or reserve your spot at a walk-in care site.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building

Latest News

Unity Point Health Express Care clinic
Urgent care services available at UnityPoint Health
Debbie McFadden of KWQC-TV6 interviews Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing, for a Midday...
Study: diabetics twice as likely to develop hearing loss
Due to rising health concerns regarding kennel cough-like respiratory virus in dogs the City...
Bettendorf announces closure of Crow Creek Dog Park
The lack of daylight as we approach the winter months can be difficult for some people.
Eastern Iowa Specialist shares ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder