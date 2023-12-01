Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase early Friday.

Zavaan Patrick Mueller, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; eluding, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor.

He also was cited for failure to obey traffic control devices and failure to maintain or use safety belts.

Mueller is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Friday.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 1:35 a.m. Friday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper saw a blue Charger with no tail lights illuminated or a rear license plate leaving a gas station at Locust Street and Bridge Avenue.

The trooper also noted the car looked familiar from an OWI investigation involving Mueller, whose license was revoked, two weeks earlier.

The trooper tried to pull over the vehicle but it sped south on Adams Street. The charger reached speeds over 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and Mueller failed to stop at the stop sign at Kirkwood Boulevard where another vehicle was stopped.

The chase circled the Village of East Davenport and Mueller at one point was driving at speeds over 75 mph while on 12th Street and was purposely driving into oncoming lanes towards Davenport police squad cars. Davenport police were in the area assisting with clearing intersections and trying to deploy stop sticks.

During the chase, officers attempted to use a precision intervention technique (PIT) to avoid colliding with Mueller’s vehicle. Mueller continued to accelerate, causing the vehicle to continue northbound and struck a Davenport squad car.

A trooper used his vehicle to pin Mueller’s driver’s side door shut; Mueller began kicking his window in an attempt to get away.

He then jumped to the passenger’s side and ran from the vehicle. At one point, a trooper deployed his Taser while Mueller was attempting to scale a fence.

A search of his car turned up a bag of marijuana in the driver’s side pocket of the front door, according to the affidavits.

