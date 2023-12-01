Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed chase

Zavaan Patrick Mueller, 20, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of...
Zavaan Patrick Mueller, 20, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; eluding, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase early Friday.

Zavaan Patrick Mueller, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; eluding, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor.

He also was cited for failure to obey traffic control devices and failure to maintain or use safety belts.

Mueller is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Friday.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 1:35 a.m. Friday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper saw a blue Charger with no tail lights illuminated or a rear license plate leaving a gas station at Locust Street and Bridge Avenue.

The trooper also noted the car looked familiar from an OWI investigation involving Mueller, whose license was revoked, two weeks earlier.

The trooper tried to pull over the vehicle but it sped south on Adams Street. The charger reached speeds over 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and Mueller failed to stop at the stop sign at Kirkwood Boulevard where another vehicle was stopped.

The chase circled the Village of East Davenport and Mueller at one point was driving at speeds over 75 mph while on 12th Street and was purposely driving into oncoming lanes towards Davenport police squad cars. Davenport police were in the area assisting with clearing intersections and trying to deploy stop sticks.

During the chase, officers attempted to use a precision intervention technique (PIT) to avoid colliding with Mueller’s vehicle. Mueller continued to accelerate, causing the vehicle to continue northbound and struck a Davenport squad car.

A trooper used his vehicle to pin Mueller’s driver’s side door shut; Mueller began kicking his window in an attempt to get away.

He then jumped to the passenger’s side and ran from the vehicle. At one point, a trooper deployed his Taser while Mueller was attempting to scale a fence.

A search of his car turned up a bag of marijuana in the driver’s side pocket of the front door, according to the affidavits.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

Latest News

First Alert Day Friday 12/1/23
First Alert Day Friday for couple rounds of wintry mix
The U.S. Marine Corps and volunteers will be on hand from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect new,...
KWQC to host annual Toys for Tots drive
The Rock Island City Council voted Monday to demolish two buildings caught in a cycle of...
Klass Buildings to be Demolished
A new ambulance service has begun in Mercer County.
Mercer Co. Ambulance Service
There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays in the Quad Cities. Take a look at several...
December events in the QC