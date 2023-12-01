Democrat Sorensen to run for re-election for 17th District

Rep. Eric Sorensen is running for re-election in the 17th District in Illinois.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sorensen on Friday said his petition papers includes more than 1,800 signatures from voters.

Primary elections are set for March 19.

Sorensen said he wanted to continue to be a trusted voice for the district.

“Over the last two years, I’ve heard from countless Illinois voters from every corner of the district, and it’s clear they want to continue having a trusted, local communicator advocating for them in Washington.”

Monday was the first day candidates in Illinois could file their petitions.

The 17th District covers Rock Island, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Knox and Carroll counties in the area. It also extends to Fulton, McDonough, McLean, Peoria, Stephenson, Tazewell, Warren and Winnebago.

Sorensen beat Esther Joy King, the Republican nominee, in the November 8, 2022, general election. He succeeded Cheri Bustos.

Illinois congressional redistrict map. The 17th District is in light blue,
Illinois congressional redistrict map. The 17th District is in light blue,(CBS Newspath)

