Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

(Gray News) - Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30″ list this week.

On Tuesday, the business magazine released its 2023 list of 30 notable people under 30 years old making their mark in such areas as art and style, media, music and sports.

And TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney made this year’s list.

Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, made an estimated $2 million last year, according to Forbes.

The 26-year-old gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series which documented her gender transition. It reportedly drew more than 1 billion views.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Forbes quoted Mulvaney.

The LGBTQ+ activist found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy earlier this year after a paid partnership with Bud Light sparked a widespread boycott of the brand.

However, Forbes reports she also landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC.

The magazine added Mulvaney to its list for being one of the most influential social media creators.

Forbes’ entire “30 Under 30″ list can be found online.

