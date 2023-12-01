Friendship Manor announces $12.5 M in upgrades

Friendship Manor announced its largest capitol campaign with a $12.5 million improvement project that will include new amenities and a campus refresh.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Friendship Manor announced its largest capitol campaign with a $12.5 million improvement project that will include new amenities and a campus refresh.

A spokesperson for Friendship Manor says the project will include:

  • Relaunching the Independent Living Apartments as the Terraces at Friendship Manor with fully renovated apartments, hallways and a new dining room, pub and activity spaces
  • A new state-of-the-art Therapy and Fitness Center with walking track for residents
  • Expanded and upgraded dining at the 1209 Bistro
  • Aesthetic, modern updates throughout Assisted Living, including six renovated ADA apartments
  • Improvements to Silvis Cross skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, including a spacious new spa room, new hard surface flooring and other upgrades
  • Opening The Chrysalis Suites at Silvis Cross, two dedicated end-of-life suites
  • Infrastructure care, including deck repairs, new water heaters, replacement windows, and updates to the HVAC system

Friendship Manor’s president says these renovations will help set up the senior care at the residence for years to come.

“We believe that this will position Friendship Manor for not only the next two years, but for the next 20 years,” said Ted Pappas, President and CEO of Friendship Manor. “These are the things that seniors want and we’re improving our campus to attract to the future seniors who are going to be choosing us.”

Renovations are set to start next February, according to Friendship Manor.

For more information about Friendship Manor and its future improvements, click here.

