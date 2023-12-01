Geneseo’s 38th Christmas Walk returns Dec. 9

The 38th annual event is hosted by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce
Geneseo's 38th annual Christmas Walk set for Dec. 9
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2023 Geneseo Christmas Walk “Gingerbread House Party” will celebrate with a more modern theme while offering the usual food, fun, and festivities on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all over the village.

Zach Sullivan informs viewers about the tradition surrounding the Geneseo Christmas Walk--which is a kaleidoscope of holiday offerings including a Jingle Run, live music, shopping, ice sculptures, living windows, trolley rides a lighted parade, and so much more.

The popular Lighted Christmas Parade will kick off the evening at 5 p.m. at North State Street with lighted themed floats from local businesses, organizations and individuals. Following the parade, the annual tree lighting at the intersection of State and Second Street (where Santa will lead the countdown to flipping the lights).

For more information, call the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686, or visit the Geneseo Chamber’s website at www.geneseo.org for a full schedule of events

