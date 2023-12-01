Online scams surge amidst holiday shopping season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the Christmas season kicks off, you might need to be on the lookout for online shopping scams that are not only after your money but also your personal information.

Scammers are more active during this time of the year to take advantage of unaware shoppers, as people are more likely to be receiving confirmation and shipping emails, and promos for deals.

John Leach with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities says that some of the top holiday scams may include social media scams, fake gift cards and fake websites.

“The best way to protect yourself, like I say is using, you know, a credit card, something with zero liability. You know, stay away from your debit card, something has direct access to your account. Make sure that you know whatever website you’re using is reputable. Do some research for it. Make sure that there’s a little lock icon up there by the URL, make sure there’s a secure site and your information is not being shared.”

According to Leach, one of the most popular holiday scams is fake gift cards.

“You can get on and all of a sudden, you know, you can buy $100 target gift card for $80. once again, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is. so buying gift cards from a non you know, vendor, not using one of the big box stores, you’re probably setting yourself up for getting a gift card with $12 on it instead of the 100 that was advertised.”

Leach says package theft always increases during the holidays, urging online shoppers to be aware. He recommends tracking all your packages, ensuring you’re home when they’re delivered, and not allowing them to sit outside all day.

According to a recent report security.org., porch pirates have stolen about $8 billion worth of packages over the past year, and 44 million Americans have had a package stolen in the last three months.

