Quad Cities Chamber holds annual Economic Forecast event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- The Quad Cities Chamber hosted their annual Economic Forecast event at the Rhythm City Casino Resort on Friday.

Over 300 people attended the conference to hear the economic state of the Quad Cities as 2023 concludes.

According to the Chamber, from October of last year to this year, around 700 new jobs were created in the QC Metro area. Most of those gains were in the manufacturing industry. Year-over-year net new jobs has been positive for 31 months straight.

RSM Deputy Chief Economist Kevin Depew was the guest speaker and says there’s already been plenty of positives reflecting on the year.

“I think that there are things that make the Quad Cities attractive, certainly housing costs will be a component of that,” said Depew. “Wages will be a component of that. And also the quality of life. What kind of quality of life can you anticipate here versus maybe some of the alternatives or larger cities that are nearby?”

Quad Cities Chamber CEO LaDrina Wilson kicked off the event and said that the Quad Cities is growing and QC Chambers anticipates it to continue to grow.

“We are a strong advanced manufacturing industry, there’s no secret there,” said Wilson. “Also, we have a nice industrial defense base, which makes us unique. I just want our community and our businesses to recognize that as long as we continue to make sure that we support those businesses and those industries that support our economy, we’re going to be just fine.”

Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter agrees with Wilson as one of his takeaways was the Quad Cities is on the rise.

“There’s a lot of actually good news on the horizon, and that there may be some brighter spots than a lot of folks realize,” said Carter. “Not that there weren’t challenges and will continue to feel some pain. But there was just real hard economic data that there is some light at the end of the tunnel, which was great to hear.”

A list of information regarding the economic perspective of the Quad Cities Chamber can be found here.

