Recount to be Monday for Pleasant Valley School Board seat

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov. 29.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said the recount of votes for Pleasant Valley School Board will be Monday at 4 p.m.

Tompkins said her office received the Recount Board Report on Friday. The recanvass of the District 6 will be in the Scott County Board of Supervisor Room it the Administration Building, 600 W. 4th St. in Davenport.

Write-in candidate Tracey Rivera requested the recount on Nov. 17. She lost to Jameson Smith.

