Ribbon cutting held Thursday for walk-in clinic at the Lincoln Resource Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for a new walk-in clinic in Davenport that aims to achieve health equity in the Black community.

The Lincoln Resource Center will be the new home to the TMBC Walk-In Clinic. According to Executive Director Tracy Singleton, the central Davenport neighborhood sees some of the highest rates of high blood pressure in the Quad Cities.

“This particular neighborhood right here has the highest population of black residents in the Quad Cities,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s also the highest numbers of high blood pressure, heart disease, heart failure, diabetes, low birth weight. So, we have to have a sense of responsibility to start trying to provide those resources and those services to start changing what’s going on.”

According to the American Heart Association, untreated high blood pressure can lead to heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, kidney disease and more.

“Knowing where your health lies is very important,” Kimberly Kirk, a local CNA, said. “Then, bringing this center and this clinic to this community, I feel like we do great things for the people around it, and also serves a good purpose for the people who are inspiring help other people.”

Local Pastor Rodgers Kirk says he’s blown away at the finished product.

“It is mind-boggling to see how these things come together,” he said. “It’s exciting that you don’t have to go in this case to go, you know, four or five miles to another facility, you know, but you can come here and get that.”

Additional information on the walk-in clinic, can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.