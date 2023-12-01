Snowstar announces tubing hills to open

Fastcast for Friday, Dec. 1 (a.m.)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Snowstar says they’ve made enough snow to open their tubing hills this weekend.

According to a media release from Snowstar, officials say they’ve made enough snow to open the tube hill only this Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3.

Guests can choose from three time slots including 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., according to Snowstar officials. Snowstar is located at 9500 126th Street West.

Snowstar officials also say they’re excited to be a Toys for Tots collection location. If guests bring a toy donation, they’ll receive a free hot chocolate this weekend as a thank you, Snowstar officials added.

