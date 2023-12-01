Spotlight Theatre presents musical ‘A Christmas Carol’ through Dec. 10

The Spotlight presents A Christmas Carol The Musical through Dec. 10
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -- A Christmas Carol The Musical is on stage at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre from Dec. 1-10.

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm at The Spotlight Theatre located at 1800 7th Ave in downtown Moline.

Admission is $22-$27 and tickets are available by calling 309-912-7647 and visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.

