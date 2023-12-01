Toiletries 4 Teens Christmas Giveawy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Toiletries 4 Teens Christmas Giveaway collection is underway.

The collection is for needed toiletry items, clothing, or dry food goods. The actual giveaway is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at Sugar Shack, 1939 West 4th Street, Davenport.

Watch the interview and obtain all the details on how to support this effort at this Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/352077680627125

