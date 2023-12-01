Traffic alert: Muscatine clearing 2nd Street for Jingle & Mingle Friday afternoon
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Cars will need to cleared from 2nd Street for Muscatine’s downtown Jingle & Mingle celebration.
There will be no parking from 4-10 p.m. Friday on 2nd Street from Mulberry to Pine.
Also, traffic won’t be permitted on 2nd Street along with Walnut, Cedar, Sycamore, Iowa, and Chestnut streets and alleys 1 and 2 on 2nd Street.
